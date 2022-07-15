MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Lowered to $74.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MET. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $57.91 on Monday. MetLife has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.47.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 182,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

