Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price target cut by Barclays from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Methanex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Methanex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $34.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $56.79.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 780,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,875 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 32.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after acquiring an additional 183,416 shares during the period. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,752,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 72.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after acquiring an additional 207,580 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

