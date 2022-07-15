Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $5.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.34. The company had a trading volume of 759,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,162,680. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,298. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

