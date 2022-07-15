Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 194,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.74. 368,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,181,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

