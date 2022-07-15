Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.25

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.25 and last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 71546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDAIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($110.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($90.00) to €83.00 ($83.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €88.00 ($88.00) to €89.00 ($89.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($90.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercedes-Benz Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

