McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €16.00 ($16.00) target price on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS MPHYF opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99. McPhy Energy has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $14.60.
