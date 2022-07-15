Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MQ. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

MQ stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. Analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

