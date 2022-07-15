Mark Braund Acquires 951,476 Shares of REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT) Stock

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Rating) insider Mark Braund purchased 951,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £9,514.76 ($11,316.32).
REAT stock opened at GBX 1.03 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £10.76 million and a PE ratio of 10.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.52. REACT Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.70 ($0.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.
REACT Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
