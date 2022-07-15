Mark Braund Acquires 951,476 Shares of REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT) Stock

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Rating) insider Mark Braund purchased 951,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £9,514.76 ($11,316.32).

REAT stock opened at GBX 1.03 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £10.76 million and a PE ratio of 10.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.52. REACT Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.70 ($0.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, custody suite cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

