Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Short Interest Down 58.3% in June

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the June 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 339,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. 6,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 441,349 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,322,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 259,963 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 472,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,732 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.