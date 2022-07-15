Marathon Oil Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Shares of MRO opened at $20.41 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,705,000 after purchasing an additional 531,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after purchasing an additional 351,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,057,000 after purchasing an additional 119,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

