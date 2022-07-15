Maple Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Trading Down 1.6%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.12 and last traded at 0.13. Approximately 61,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 227,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.13.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Maple Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$0.50 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.16.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

