Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. Lyft has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

