Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Luvu Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:LUVU traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. 12,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,177. Luvu Brands has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.29.

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. Luvu Brands had a return on equity of 67.48% and a net margin of 4.41%.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator, a brand category of products for enhancing sexual performance; and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

