Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $368.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 378 to SEK 407 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 369 to SEK 384 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. Lundin Energy AB has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

