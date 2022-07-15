LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.38 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.07). 162,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 868,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.07).

The company has a market cap of £6.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.85.

Get LoopUp Group alerts:

About LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP)

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LoopUp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoopUp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.