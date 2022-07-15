LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.38 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.07). 162,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 868,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.07).
The company has a market cap of £6.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.85.
About LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP)
