Lisk Reaches One Day Volume of $6.97 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $134.29 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00004979 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00024208 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00013292 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.