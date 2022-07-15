Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Legrand in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Legrand’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legrand’s FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter.

LGRVF stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. Legrand has a 1-year low of $73.35 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Legrand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.