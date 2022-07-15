Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $4.10 on Thursday, reaching $344.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,561. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

