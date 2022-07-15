Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Invests $48,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,973 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.94.

Shares of BA stock opened at $147.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.86. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

