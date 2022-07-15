KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Shares Down 2.4%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.63 and last traded at $82.63. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.31.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $809.67 million for the quarter. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.87%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.

