Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 823 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 31,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.34. The stock had a trading volume of 46,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.96 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

