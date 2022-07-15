Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.00. 77,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,314. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.43 and its 200-day moving average is $237.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

