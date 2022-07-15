KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.69. 445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.39% of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

