Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KIM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.28.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,689,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,521,000 after acquiring an additional 548,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 245,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

