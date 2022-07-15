Kiltearn Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 92,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,092,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,825 shares of company stock worth $38,452,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.68.

CI opened at $264.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $282.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.40.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

