KeyCorp Trims Terex (NYSE:TEX) Target Price to $44.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $53.82.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. Analysts expect that Terex will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,390,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,914,000 after purchasing an additional 155,667 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,552,000 after purchasing an additional 200,816 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

