KeyCorp Cuts EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Price Target to $115.00

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NPO opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.35. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $117.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.86.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 30.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

