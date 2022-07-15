KeyCorp Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $161.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Shares of TMUS opened at $135.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.39. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

