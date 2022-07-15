Keybank National Association OH Has $30.72 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $30,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,175,000 after acquiring an additional 437,845 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,986,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after buying an additional 177,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $159.14. The stock had a trading volume of 412,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,819,011. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.18 and a 200 day moving average of $174.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.06 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.