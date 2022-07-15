Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Update

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the June 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kering Stock Up 0.2 %

Kering stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,034. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. Kering has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $93.44.

Kering Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.7378 dividend. This is an increase from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Kering

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($795.00) to €773.00 ($773.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. HSBC raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($795.00) to €715.00 ($715.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $745.20.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

