Kercheville Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kercheville Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.52.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average is $109.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

