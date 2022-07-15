Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AEXAY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Atos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atos from €25.00 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Atos from €26.00 ($26.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atos from €29.00 ($29.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of Atos stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

