Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $26.19 million and approximately $15.05 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $130.93 or 0.00625508 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

