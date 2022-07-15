Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $140.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.60.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $94.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 1.42. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $92.88 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $377,320,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,057,000 after acquiring an additional 187,610 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,587,000 after acquiring an additional 412,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,556,000 after acquiring an additional 493,579 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

