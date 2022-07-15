Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

