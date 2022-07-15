K21 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $74,738.00 (K21)

K21 (K21) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000957 BTC on exchanges. K21 has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $74,738.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, K21 has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,874.86 or 0.99986354 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,540,067 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.