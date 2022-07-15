Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,137.20

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,137.20 ($13.53) and last traded at GBX 1,137.20 ($13.53), with a volume of 83172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,168 ($13.89).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,820 ($45.43) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,446 ($17.20) to GBX 1,413 ($16.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($59.47) to GBX 3,900 ($46.38) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,546.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,484.22.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.