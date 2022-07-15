JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Shares Down 1.5%

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $36.90. Approximately 2,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPMB. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 195.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 690,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 456,620 shares in the last quarter.

