JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Target Price to $46.50

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of BK opened at $40.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

