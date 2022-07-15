JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($44.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

ETR G1A opened at €32.61 ($32.61) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.97 ($31.97) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($48.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.44.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

