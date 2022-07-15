JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($44.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

ETR G1A opened at €32.61 ($32.61) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.97 ($31.97) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($48.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.44.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

