JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.01 and last traded at $51.05. 298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.21.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46.

Institutional Trading of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) by 5,100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

