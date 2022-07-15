Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Johnson Matthey stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.84. 9,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,385. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $87.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.3646 per share. This represents a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JMPLY shares. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($22.30) to GBX 1,800 ($21.41) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,404.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

