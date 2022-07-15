JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 2,204 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Applied Materials Institutional Buying and Selling

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after acquiring an additional 183,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Applied Materials Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $91.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average of $122.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

