JNBA Financial Advisors Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

TGT opened at $147.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day moving average of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

