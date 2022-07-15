JNBA Financial Advisors Cuts Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,826 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.12% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $69.00 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

