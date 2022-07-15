JMP Securities Trims Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Target Price to $80.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.14.

NYSE ENV opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -179.21 and a beta of 1.16. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 118.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 400.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 53,331 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $3,007,000. PB Investment Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 15.1% during the first quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 258,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

