JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Cut to Neutral at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.53.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 110.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

