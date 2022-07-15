Jefferies Financial Group Trims BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Target Price to $26.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BRP Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRP. Desjardins dropped their price objective on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.25.

BRP stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.05 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John A. Valentine acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 66,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,006.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $274,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,789.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,059 shares of company stock worth $596,033 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

