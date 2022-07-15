Jefferies Financial Group Trims BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Target Price to $26.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BRP Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRP. Desjardins dropped their price objective on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.25.
BRP stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.05 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $45.36.
In related news, insider John A. Valentine acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 66,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,006.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $274,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,789.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,059 shares of company stock worth $596,033 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
