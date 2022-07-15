Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $48.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.07.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $33.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

