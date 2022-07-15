Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Samantha Pearce Sells 532 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Samantha Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,740.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.21. 276,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,628. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

